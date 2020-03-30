Grab lists 3 measures to support local businesses

A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Grab Malaysia has listed three measures to support local businesses especially small independent establishments and hawkers beset by the Covid-19 pandemic.

To this end, the multinational ride-hailing company will embark on a Grab Small-Biz Relief (GSR) programme, which aims to provide financial relief of up to RM3,000 to each GrabFood small-biz enterprise and zero commissions on all digital payments via WhatsApp, Facebook or phone orders and voluntary self-pickups.

“We will also launch a ‘Local Heroes’ campaign to boost visibility and awareness for these restaurants across various digital channels. The campaign will begin on April 1 to hopefully generate more awareness for our small, independent restaurants,” Grab Malaysia country head Sean Goh said in a statement.

With the extension of the movement control order, he said the company is offering two new alternative channels to help its merchants serve the demand at zero per cent commission.

“Firstly, we will send a customised GrabPay link to each eligible merchant, so that they can receive direct payments via chat, free of charge, and for orders made via Whatsapp, Facebook or phone. Customers, in turn, will be able to earn GrabRewards points as well.

“Secondly, for GrabFood orders, we will waive all commissions if customers choose to pick up the food themselves. With this, we hope to be able to lend some support to our local businesses,” he said. — Bernama