Bursa Malaysia surges ahead of stimulus package announcement

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― Bursa Malaysia main index, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) surged along with other indexes ahead of today's stimulus package announcement to address the Covid-19 health crisis.

At the lunch break, the FBM KLCI chalked up 22.32 points to 1,350.41, slightly breaching its immediate resistance level.

On the overall market performance, winners outweighed losers 742 to 156, with 235 counters unchanged, 877 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.21 billion shares worth RM1.24 billion.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to announce the stimulus package at 3pm today, which is expected to address wider issues faced by businesses as well as individuals during these challenging times, brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Heavyweight finance counters continue to outshine the rest with Maybank climbing 10 sen to RM7.37, Public Bank added 52 sen to RM16.06, CIMB Group rose nine sen to RM3.59 while Hong Leong Financial upticked 66 sen to RM13.70.

On the index point, Financial Services rose 2.27 per cent to 12,378.10.

As for top gainers, consumer products and services stocks continued to dominate the chart with Dutchlady added RM2.00 per share to RM43.00, Panasonic Manufacturing gained RM1.50 to RM26.50 while sin counters Heineken and Carlsberg both climbed 66 sen and 60 sen respectively to RM22.56 and RM25.80.

Overall index performance was in positives, with the FBM Emas Index surging 197.14 points to 9,261.59 while the FBM 70 gained 366.21 points to 10,694.77 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 188.72 points to 10,093.09.

The FBMT 100 Index increased 187.29 points to 9,190.89 and the FBM Ace rose 141.24 points to 3,820.66.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 3.09 points to 105.62, and the Plantation Index added 65.23 points to 6,121.30. ― Bernama