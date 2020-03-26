Consumer-related stocks on uptrend following MCO extension

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The consumer products and services index was performing positively following the government’s move to extend the movement control order (MCO) to April 14.
Nestle, F&N, Panasonic Manufacturing, Dutchlady as well as Petronas Dagangan along with other index-related stocks recorded a steady demand with 301.91 million shares worth more than RM216.48 million traded across the board when the market resumed after lunch break.
F&N gained RM1.02 to RM30.72, Panasonic Manufacturing added RM1.00 to RM25.80 and Dutchlady gained 76 sen to RM40.80.
A similar performance was also seen last week during the first phase (March 18 - 31) of the MCO that was imposed to stifle the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia. — Bernama