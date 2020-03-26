Consumer-related stocks on uptrend following MCO extension

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. The consumer products and services index was performing positively following the government’s move to extend the movement control order (MCO) to April 14. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The consumer products and services index was performing positively following the government’s move to extend the movement control order (MCO) to April 14.

Nestle, F&N, Panasonic Manufacturing, Dutchlady as well as Petronas Dagangan along with other index-related stocks recorded a steady demand with 301.91 million shares worth more than RM216.48 million traded across the board when the market resumed after lunch break.

F&N gained RM1.02 to RM30.72, Panasonic Manufacturing added RM1.00 to RM25.80 and Dutchlady gained 76 sen to RM40.80.

A similar performance was also seen last week during the first phase (March 18 - 31) of the MCO that was imposed to stifle the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia. — Bernama