Bursa Malaysia stays positive at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-afternoon, backed by a steady performance of the key index.

At 3pm, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 8.37 points to 1,332.87 from yesterday’s close of 1,324.50.

On the broader market, gainers trumped losers 552 to 242, with 288 counters unchanged, 937 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.38 billion shares worth RM1.30 billion.

On heavyweights performance; telecommunication, consumer and healthcare indices remained positive.

Digi gained 17 sen to RM4.32, Petronas Chemicals added 19 sen to RM4.70, Nestle rose RM3.50 to RM139.00, Petronas Dagangan inched 34 sen to RM20.34 and Hartalega added 18 sen to RM6.87.

As for top gainers, consumer products and services stocks continued to dominate the chart with F&N gaining RM1.02 to RM30.72, Panasonic Manufacturing adding RM1.00 to RM25.80 and Dutchlady gaining 76 sen to RM40.80.

The overall index performance was positive, with the FBM Emas Index surging 101.84 points to 9,089.91, while the FBM 70 gained 279.28 points to 10,311.65 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 143.98 points to 9,914.85.

The FBMT 100 Index increased 96.73 points to 9,025.97 and the FBM Ace rose 89.91 points to 3,748.18.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.67 points to 102.65, the Plantation Index gained 22.07 points to 6,035.88 and the Financial Services Index was 29.23 points better at 12,177.65. ― Bernama