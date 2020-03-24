Bursa Malaysia remains in blue at mid-morning

At 11.07am, the key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.84 per cent or 35.78 points higher to 1,295.66 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,259.88. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory, inching higher at mid-morning backed by global economic optimism over massive initiatives to combat the effect of Covid-19, in addition to measures announced by the government.

At 11.07am, the key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.84 per cent or 35.78 points higher to 1,295.66 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,259.88.

On the broader market, gainers advanced losers 560 to 145, while 197 counters unchanged, 1,116 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.19 billion shares worth RM669.60 million.

Financial and energy index showed upbeat performance as it increases by 5.64 per cent and 5.32 per cent respectively.

Among the heavyweights, banking counters led the gains with Maybank was up 22 sen to RM7.34 and Public Bank rose RM1.12 to RM15.02, while Tenaga climbed 38 sen to RM12.28.

Of the actives, oil and gas-related counters dominated with Sapura Energy adding one sen to eight sen and Hibiscus increased 2.5 sen to 31 sen and Perdana inched half-a-sen to 12.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index surged 248.06 points to 8,749.72, the FBM 70 gained 282.47 points to 9,635.38 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 179.76 points to 9,508.00.

The FBMT 100 Index increased by 243.35 points to 8,701.47 and the FBM Ace rose 152.54 points to 3,504.48.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.65 points to 96.78, the Plantation Index declined 2.98 points to 5,727.72 and the Financial Services Index was 604.67 points better at 11,966.26. ― Bernama