Hong Kong, China stocks close sharply down

The falling Hang Seng Index is shown on a panel outside a bank in Hong Kong February 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, March 23 — Hong Kong stocks plunged today with investors spooked about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic despite the announcement of massive emergency stimulus measures worldwide.

The Hang Seng Index plummeted 4.86 per cent, or 1,108.94 points, to close at 21,696.13.

Mainland China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also closed down, dropping 3.11 per cent, or 85.45 points, to 2,660.17.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, lost 4.26 per cent, or 72.58 points, to close at 1,631.88. — AFP