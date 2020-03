Palm oil fruit bunches sit on the ground at a weighing station in Kampung Bukit Hijau before being delivered to the palm oil factory in Sungai Tengi, Kuala Kubu Baru March 14, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Malaysia will impose a five per cent export tax on crude palm oil (CPO) for April 2020.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said the tax for March 2020 was set at six per cent.

On its website, MPOB said the palm oil reference price is calculated at RM2,631.07 per tonne effective next month and no tax would be imposed on CPO priced below RM2,250 per tonne.

Malaysia is the world’s second-largest producer and exporter of palm oil. — Bernama