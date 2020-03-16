Celcom to drive 2020 growth from enterprise, home segments

Telecommunication provider, Celcom Axiata Bhd plans to intensify its 2020 focus towards profitability and operational excellence with smart investments. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Telecommunication provider, Celcom Axiata Bhd plans to intensify its 2020 focus towards profitability and operational excellence with smart investments aimed at providing the best digital infrastructure and services.

Chief executive officer Idham Nawawi said the plan includes continuous pace on enhancing network infrastructure at lower operational costs while exploring new areas for growth involving new innovative product packages and services within the first half of this year.

“We will invest smartly to enhance our network infrastructure and increase efficiency.

“We look forward to maintaining our industry leadership position for the largest network in Malaysia and deliver the best experience and value to our customers,” he said in the company’s 2020 outlook statement here today.

Idham said Celcom aimed to drive growth from the enterprise and home segments with exciting new innovative products, including gaming and virtual reality entertainment.

He also said the company would continue to pursue collaborations with the right technology partners and platform providers to deliver high-quality end-to-end Internet of Thing solutions and applications to small and medium enterprises, corporations and government customers in the country.

“Celcom’s continuous Digital Transformation Journey to become the nation’s most inspiring digital organisation will leverage on increased adoption of Artificial Intelligence applications and robotic process automation for both internal and customer facing processes.

“By enabling digitisation across industries in Malaysia, supported by cost-efficient rollout for 5G with new innovative services, we aim to create a ‘win-win-win’ situation that will benefit the rakyat, the government and the digital ecosystem,” he added. — Bernama