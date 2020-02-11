China’s production of masks at 76pc of capacity, says official

Elderly people queue up for free surgical masks from a convenience store, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China February 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Feb 11 — China’s current production of masks is at 76 per cent of total capacity, and getting workers to return to their jobs is key, said an official at the country’s top economic planner today.

China will resolve any issues that mask manufactuers are facing such as financing or supply of materials, Ou Xiaoli, director of social development at the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters.

China will also strengthen imports of masks, Ou said, adding that people should not be hoarding masks. — Reuters