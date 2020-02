Passengers wear protective masks as they wait at Hong Kong International Airport, following the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong, China, February 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 10 — Hong Kong stocks closed lower today with investors concerned about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Hang Seng Index slid 0.59 per cent, or 162.93 points, to close at 27,241.34.

But mainland China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended with a gain of 0.5 per cent, or 14.52 points, at 2,890.49.

The Shenzhen Composite Index — which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange — closed 1.2 per cent, or 21.09 points, higher at 1,757.26. — AFP