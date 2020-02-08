Treasury’s Mnuchin sees US GDP growth less than 3pc in ‘20

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin arrives before US President Donald Trump delivers a statement about his acquittal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, February 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Feb 8— Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday he expects 2020 US GDP growth to be less than 3 per cent, partly due to problems at Boeing Co, which halted production of its 737 MAX planes over safety issues.

“I think our projections have been reduced because of Boeing and in other impacts, so it will be lower. I think we would have hit 3 per cent but again, Boeing has had a big impact on our exports being the largest exporter,” Mnuchin said in an interview on Fox Business Network. — Reuters