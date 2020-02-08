Tesla Shanghai factory to resume production on February 10

File photo of Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China Jan. 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Feb 8 — US electric carmaker Tesla’s factory in China’s financial hub of Shanghai will resume production on February 10, a Shanghai government official said on Saturday, adding that authorities would provide assistance to the firm.

Xu Wei, spokesman of the Shanghai municipal government, made the comment at a news conference.

On January 30 Tesla had warned of a 1-1.5 week delay in the ramp-up of Shanghai-built Model 3 cars because China ordered a shutdown of the factory because of the new coronavirus breakout.

Authorities in the district where Tesla’s factory is based will give full assistance to key manufacturers like Tesla as they resume work and help them to start production as soon as possible, he added.

Tesla Vice President Tao Lin said on Weibo social media platform this week that car deliveries from its new Shanghai plant would be temporarily delayed and that the company planned to restart production on February 10 — Reuters