Asian shares gain after solid US data, focus on virus

People wearing surgical masks walk past a screen showing Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 6 — Asian stocks edged up today, a day after US S&P 500 hit a record peak following encouraging economic data, while investors keep a wary eye on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.39 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.63 per cent.

Yesterday, the S&P 500 gained 1.13 per cent to a record close of 3,334.69 while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43 per cent to 9,508.68, also a record high.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls jumped 291,000 jobs in January, the most since May 2015, while a separate report showed US services sector activity picked up last month. Both indicators suggest the economy could continue to grow moderately this year even as consumer spending slows.

Traders also cited unconfirmed reports of a possible vaccine breakthrough for the coronavirus as a trigger for yesterday's stock rally, although they also said such a catalyst was also likely to be an excuse for short-covering.

The World Health Organisation played down media reports yesterday of “breakthrough” drugs being discovered to treat people infected with the new coronavirus.

Another 73 people on the Chinese mainland died yesterday from the virus, the highest daily increase so far, bringing the total death toll to 563, the country’s health authority said today.

Statistics from China indicate that about 2 per cent of people infected with the new virus have died, suggesting it may be deadlier than seasonal flu but less deadly than SARS.

“The coronavirus is continuing to spread so we need to remain cautious. But markets now appear to think that there will be a quick economic recovery after a short-term slump,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

The 10-year US Treasuries yield rose back to 1.653 per cent from a five-month low of 1.503 per cent set last Friday.

In the currency market, the safe-haven Swiss franc and the yen retreated.

The Swiss franc eased to 0.9738 franc per dollar, having lost 0.4 per cent yesterday.

The yen stepped back to ¥109.85 (RM4.12) , compared with a three-week high of 108.305 hit on Friday.

The euro stood at US$1.0998 (RM4.53), having shed 0.4 per cent in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.73 per cent to US$51.12 per barrel, extending its rebound from a 13-month low of US$49.31 touched on Tuesday.

Still it is down about 16 per cent so far this year. — Reuters