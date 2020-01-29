NanoMalaysia-Mida Malaysia Pavilion launched at Nanotech 2020 Japan

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — NanoMalaysia Bhd continues to re-energise industries and innovation through successful development and commercialisation of nanotechnology by presenting Malaysian nanotech companies at Nanotech 2020 in Japan.

In this regard, the NanoMalaysia-Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) Malaysia Pavilion was launched today by Malaysian ambassador to Japan Datuk Kennedy Jawan at Tokyo Big Sight.

After making its debut last year, the Malaysia Pavilion this year once again showcased Malaysian companies offering nanotechnology products that were jointly commercialised by NanoMalaysia or certified by NanoVerify Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of NanoMalaysia.

Companies participating at Nanotech 2020 include Nanopac (M) Sdn Bhd, Pulsar UAV Sdn Bhd, MNA Energy Sdn Bhd, InLazer Sdn Bhd, Airestec Sdn Bhd, and Hijrah Nature Herbs (M) Sdn Bhd, MIDA said in a statement.

NanoMalaysia chief executive officer Dr Rezal Khairy Ahmad described Nanotech 2020 Japan as an incredible platform for industry partners to introduce their nanotechnology products to the global market, expand their network, seek out investments and find ways to improve their products.

“Nanotechnology continues to provide efficient and enhanced solutions to various applications in smart living, smart manufacturing, precision agriculture, clean energy and environmental preservation,” he said.

Nanotech 2020 marks the 19th edition of the event and is considered the world’s premier nanotechnology exhibition and conference.

Five hundred organisations from 21 countries are exhibiting this year, and over 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the event over three days. — Bernama