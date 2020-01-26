N.Sembilan traders want e-payment registration, activation expedited

Traders in the state hope that the registration and activation period of e-payment platform services accounts will be expedited due to its widespread use and popularity of young people. — SoyaCincau pic

SEREMBAN, Jan 26 — Traders in the state hope that the registration and activation period of e-payment platform services accounts will be expedited due to its widespread use and popularity of young people.

Barber shop owner Mohd Subhan, 26, said the registration and activation of e-payments such as Touch ‘n Go eWallet, QRPay, Boost and GrabPay is currently taking up a month.

“It takes too long to activate. These days, most things are done online so when there is a delay, it affects the use of this e-payment method because when customers come to pay for it, we have to let them know that it is still in process,” he told Bernama here today.

He hoped that the e-payment campaign would go hand in hand with the speed to enable the facility.

Convenience store owner Tok Pek Huang, 45, said e-payment methods were gaining popularity among customers, especially the younger generation, and due to this she has also decided to provide the service at her store.

“This method of payment has received encouraging response especially among the youth. It is convenient to use and payments are fast and smart.

“However, senior citizens have yet to master the app,” she said.

Private sector employee, Intan Shahiera Marlissa Hamdan, 22 wished that the payment service was available in rural areas like Tampin.

Luqman Haqim Neza, 24, meanwhile only started using the applications when the Government introduced the e-tunai rakyat RM30 pay out.

“For now, I only use this method to pay for toll. I am still getting used to it and when I learnt from friends of the benefits and cash back promotions, I feel that its use should be expanded,” he said. — Bernama