Perodua eyes 240,000 unit sales in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) aims to sell 240,000 units of vehicles in 2020, almost unchanged compared to the 240,341 units sold last year.

President and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the target would be driven by maintaining sales figures of its third-generation Myvi and the facelifted Bezza.

Zainal also did not deny that Perodua is bringing out at least one new model this year.

“On the back of strong demand, we foresee our sales performance this year to be on par with last year’s. We are cautiously optimistic that it is attainable despite a more competitive market this year,” he told reporters at the Perodua 2019 Full Year Review here today.

For 2020 volume, Zainal said the Myvi and Bezza models are expected to lead the demand at 83,000 and 54,000 annual unit sales respectively.

To date, over 2,000 units of the 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift, which launched two weeks ago, have found homes out of an order tally of 15,000, including 8,000 orders converted from the pre-facelift model.

Zainal said 2019’s total industry volume was estimated at 604,775 units with Perodua taking nearly 40 per cent of the Malaysian market share compared to 38 per cent in 2018.

He said Perodua also expects to boost production by four per cent to 254,000 units this year from 244,400 units in 2019.

On localisation, he said Perodua expects to spend RM6 billion this year to buy local components, an 11 per cent increase from RM5.4 billion spent in 2019.

Perodua also made some gains on exports last year, exporting 2,825 units compared to 2,184 units, to seven countries.

“Bezza emerged as the best-selling sub-1.0 litre sedan in Sri Lanka while the carmaker entered a new market in the Seychelles,” he said.

On capital expenditure, Zainal said Perodua is allocating RM1.06 billion this year, mainly for manufacturing line modification and improvement as well as general plant modernisation, facilities upgrading and service improvement. — Bernama