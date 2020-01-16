Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

At 11.06am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.61 points to 1,577.53 from yesterday's close of 1,585.14. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today dragged down by selling in heavyweights led by Tenaga Nasional.

At 11.06am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.61 points to 1,577.53 from yesterday's close of 1,585.14.

The index opened 3.02 points easier at 1,582.12, moving between 1,575.77 and 1,582.12 throughout the mid-morning trading session.

Tenaga Nasional dragged down the composite index by 2.611 points after losing 26 sen to RM12.64.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 386 to 213, while 359 counters remained unchanged, 1,009 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.12 billion shares worth RM532.81 million.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank fell 12 sen to RM19.44, while Petronas Chemicals and CIMB eased two sen each to RM7.01 and RM5.16, while Maybank was flat at RM8.60.

Of the actives, Vortex slid two sen to 11.5 sen, Yong Tai shed half-a-sen to 14.5 sen, Alam Maritim trimmed one sen to 15.5 sen, while Hubline was flat at four sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 53.11 points to 11,250.06 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 64.95 points to 11,857.95.

The FBMT 100 Index weakened 52.97 points to 11,038.73, the FBM 70 erased 66.91 points to 14,119.72 and the FBM Ace contracted 48.29 points to 5,511.78.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.44 of-a-point to 152.97, the Financial Services Index decreased 73.16 points to 15,361.7 and the Plantation Index erased 24.13 points to 7,542.73. ― Bernama