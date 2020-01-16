Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.07pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 4.16 points to 1,580.98 from yesterday's close of 1,585.14. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 ― Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session lower, remaining in the negative territory on continuous selling in selected index-linked counters.

At 3.07pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 4.16 points to 1,580.98 from yesterday's close of 1,585.14.

The index moved between 1,575.77 and 1,582.12 throughout the session.

Market breadth was negative with losers trumping gainers 471 to 273, while 373 counters remained unchanged, 850 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.76 billion shares worth RM1.01 million.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank and CIMB slipped two sen each to RM19.54 and RM5.16 respectively, Tenaga eased 12 sen to RM6.97, Petronas Chemicals trimmed six sen to RM6.97 while Maybank was flat at RM8.60.

Among the actives, Vortex shed 1.5 sen to 12 sen, Hubline was flat at four sen, while Yong Tai and Alam Maritim inched down half-a-sen each to 14.5 sen and six sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 38.22 points to 11,264.95 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 47.5 points to 11,875.4.

The FBMT 100 Index contracted 36.8 points to 11,054.66, the FBM 70 gave up 78.77 points to 14,107.86, while the FBM ACE slid 2.45 points to 5,557.62.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.59 of-a-point to 152.82, the Financial Services Index erased 62.9 points to 15,371.96 and the Plantation Index lost 34.73 points to 7,532.13. ― Bernama