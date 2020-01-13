Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 4.62 points at 1,586.84 compared with last Friday's close of 1,591.46. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon as a lack of catalysts continued to beleaguer traders, with the bourse being dragged by selloffs in consumer-linked equities.

At 3.05pm, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 4.62 points at 1,586.84 compared with last Friday's close of 1,591.46.

Market breadth, however, was positive with 378 gainers versus 350 losers.

Volume traded was 1.74 billion units valued at RM806.37 million.

Among the consumer-linked counters, Carlsberg Brewery topped the losers list by sliding 38 sen to RM29.80, while Fraser & Neave declined 16 sen to RM33.62 and Dutch Lady eased 10 sen to RM47.62.

Of the other heavyweights, Maybank, Maxis and Axiata were all flat at RM8.65, RM5.50 and RM4.17, respectively.

Of the actives, Vortex Consolidated was 1.5 sen lower at 17.5 sen and London Biscuits declined three sen to 6.5 sen, while Perdana Petroleum improved three sen to 44.5 sen and Alam Maritim gained one sen to 18 sen.

The FBM Emas Index went down 22.99 points to 11,321.54 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 24.77 points lower at 11,942.9.

The FBMT 100 Index lost 28.11 points to 11,110.83 and the FBM 70 slipped 18.62 points to 14,241.84 but the FBM ACE rose 43.8 points to 5,524.5.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down by 0.48 point to 153.09, while the Financial Services Index contracted 59.43 points to 15,490.12 and the Plantation Index trimmed 25.32 points to 7,667.68. ― Bernama