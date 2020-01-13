Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at lunch break

At 12.30am, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 3.04 points to 1,588.42 compared with last Friday's close of 1,591.46. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at lunch break dragged down by consumer-related counters with Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia topping the losers list.

At 12.30am, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 3.04 points to 1,588.42 compared with last Friday's close of 1,591.46.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd in a note said it is going to be a rather bewildering week as the research firm are bombarded by a slew of mixed messages across the region.

“Over the last few days, we have the Middle East tension, the possible US-China trade truce, the volcano eruption in the Philippines plus the just concluded election in Taiwan.

“As such, we reckon regional markets to remain confused and stay flattish today,” it said.

Market breadth, however, was positive with 375 gainers versus 334 losers.

Volume traded was 1.54 billion units valued at RM681.76 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Digi were flat at RM8.65 and RM4.54 respectively, PBBank and Tenaga Nasional declined four sen each to RM19.50 and RM12.94, while Petronas Chemicals shrunk two sen to RM7.22.

Of the actives, Vortex Consolidated declined 1.5 sen to 17.5 sen, London Biscuits eased two sen to 7.5 sen, DGB Asia and Sapura Energy decreased half-a-sen each to 14.5 sen and 28.5 sen, respectively while Perdana Petroleum improved three sen to 44.5 sen.

On the main index, the FBM Emas Index slid 15.43 points to 11,329.1 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 18.27 points lower at 11,949.4.

The FBMT 100 Index lost 20.32 points to 11,118.62, the FBM 70 slipped 21.92 points to 14,238.54 while the FBM Ace expanded 46.28 points to 5,526.98.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose slightly by 0.04 point to 153.61, while the Financial Services Index trimmed 36.79 points to 15,512.77 and the Plantation Index contracted 7.36 points to 7,685.64. ― Bernama