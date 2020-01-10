Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

A teller counts RM100 notes in George Town November 27, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The ringgit extended yesterday’s gains to close higher against the US dollar today as more investors turned to riskier assets due to the easing tension in the Middle East, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0750/0780 versus the greenback, compared with 4.0880/0930 yesterday.

He said with the de-escalating tension in the Middle East, investors are now turning their focus back on the signing of the United States (US)- China phase one trade deal next week.

The US President Donald Trump has confirmed in a news report today that the phase one trade deal will be signed on January 15, or shortly thereafter.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It went up against the Singapore dollar to 3.0194/0219 from 3.0243/0285 at yesterday’s close, and appreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.7160/7198 from 3.7350/7406 yesterday.

The local note strengthened against the British pound to 5.3244/3299 from 5.3250/3332 previously, and increased against the euro to 4.5216/5254 from 4.5369/5440. — Bernama