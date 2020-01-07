Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the FBM KLCI stood at 1,608.91, up 11.15 points from yesterday’s close of 1,597.76. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-afternoon, supported by the performance of most component stocks of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI).

At 3.05pm, the FBM KLCI stood at 1,608.91, up 11.15 points from yesterday’s close of 1,597.76.

The market barometer opened 1.20 points lower at 1,596.56 this morning.

Market breadth remained positive with gainers outpacing losers 416 to 328, while 413 counters remained unchanged, 779 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.10 billion shares worth RM1.04 billion.

During afternoon trading, Petronas Chemicals was up six sen at RM7.51, Petronas Gas rose eight sen to RM16.96, Maybank increased one sen to RM8.66, Hong Leong Bank ticked up six sen to RM17.66 and CIMB added five sen to RM5.27.

Among the top gainers, Nestle surged 70 sen to RM147.20, PPB climbed 48 sen to RM19.26, Public Bank gained 16 sen to RM20.06 and RHB Bank edged up 14 sen to RM5.88.

As for the actives, Vortex Consolidated remained flat at 24 sen, Rimbunan Sawit rose four sen to 42 sen and TDM was two sen firmer at 40 sen.

The FBM Emas Index strengthened 59.30 points to 11,446.50 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 77.37 points higher at 12,073.87.

The FBMT 100 Index advanced 54.83 points to 11,235.47, the FBM 70 contracted 24.97 points to 14,279.10 while the FBM Ace accumulated 68.08 points to 5,492.91.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.69 of-a-point to 155.92, the Financial Services Index improved 75.87 points to 15,703.25 and the Plantation Index strengthened 37.52 points to 7,756.51. ― Bernama