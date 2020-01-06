Bursa Malaysia remains under pressure at mid-afternoon

Market breadth remained negative as losers outpaced gainers 605 to 237, while 320 counters remained unchanged, 784 untraded and 23 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Bursa Malaysia extended its earlier losses at mid-afternoon, remaining below the 1,600 points benchmark.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,594.07, slipping 17.31 points from Friday’s close of 1,611.16.

The market barometre opened 0.22 of-a-point lower at 1,611.16 this morning.

Market breadth remained negative as losers outpaced gainers 605 to 237, while 320 counters remained unchanged, 784 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.43 billion shares worth RM993.5 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank contracted 10 sen to RM8.65, AMMB and IHH declined seven sen to RM3.85 and RM5.55 respectively, CIMB Group and Dialog both shed two sen to RM5.30 and RM3.47, while Hong Leong Financial slipped 14 sen to RM17.38.

Energy-related counters dominated the index, led by Sapura Energy which inched up 1.5 sen to 29 sen, while Hibiscus and its warrant rose 55 sen and four sen to RM1.05 and 29.5 sen respectively.

As for top losers, Nestle declined RM1.00 to RM146.10, F&N shed 52 sen to RM34.06, PPB and Petronas Gas both slid 34 sen to RM18.62 and RM16.82, respectively, while Public Bank erased 22 sen to RM19.74.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 106.43 points to 11,369.07, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 121.41 points lower at 11,982.89.

The FBMT 100 Index weakened 107.26 points to 11,159.66, the FBM 70 slid 80.19 points to 14,297.30, while the FBM Ace contracted 17.85 points to 5,408.22.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 0.64 point to 155.32, the Financial Services Index dipped 113.59 points to 15,572.15 and the Plantation Index weakened 105.42 points to 7,704.78. — Bernama