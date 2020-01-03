KL shares stay positive at mid-morning on persistent broad-based buying

Market breadth remained positive, with gainers beating losers 490 to 264, while 348 counters remained unchanged, 843 untraded and 22 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning today on persistent broad-based buying.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 8.15 points to 1,610.65 from Thursday’s close of 1,602.50, after opening at 1,606.31.

Market breadth remained positive, with gainers beating losers 490 to 264, while 348 counters remained unchanged, 843 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.59 billion shares worth RM780.67 million.

Among heavyweights, IHH and MISC bagged 12 sen to RM5.69 and RM8.52 respectively, Maxis and IOI Corporation added eight sen each to RM5.47 and RM4.73, while Petronas Chemicals was six sen higher at RM7.46.

Of the actives, Melewar perked four sen to 35 sen, Avillion, Eden and Sapura Energy ticked up half-a-sen each to 16 sen, 22 sen and 28 sen respectively, while Ekovest rose two sen to 80.5 sen.

Top gainers Carlsberg climbed 52 sen to RM30.20, Nestle advanced 50 sen to RM147.50, Allianz firmed 40 sen to RM17.00, Hong Leong Financial leapt 32 sen to RM17.44 while PPB was 24 sen better at RM19.06.

The FBM Emas Index increased 56.59 points to 11,469.24 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 77.26 points higher at 12,093.84.

The FBMT 100 Index elevated 55.97 points to 11,256.09, the FBM 70 strengthened 67.0 points to 14,339.99 and the FBM Ace accumulated 54.02 points to 5,436.03.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.81 of-a-point to 156.04, the Financial Services Index improved 63.61 points to 15,684.07 and the Plantation Index strengthened 55.79 points to 7,834.86. — Bernama