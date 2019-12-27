Ringgit closes higher for third consecutive day

The ringgit, however, was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The ringgit closed higher for the third consecutive trading day today on optimism of an interim trade deal between the US and China to be signed early next year.

At 6pm, the ringgit was traded at 4.1260/1290 versus the greenback compared with 4.1310/1350 yesterday.

A dealer said investors’ sentiment was boosted by news from China that Beijing and Washington were in close contact on the signing of the phase one trade deal following US President Donald Trump’s indication of a ceremony for the signing.

“Investors are clearly in high spirits during this year-end season, with the 2020 global economic outlook turning brighter in anticipation of the US-China trade deal,” he said.

The ringgit, however, was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0491/0524 from 3.0489/0530 yesterday but strengthened against the Japanese yen to 3.7680/7718 from 3.7705/7752.

The local unit decreased against the British pound to 5.3927/3970 from 5.3625/3693 and depreciated against the euro to 4.5951/6001 from 4.5813/5874. — Bernama