FBM KLCI pares down losses at mid-morning

The FBM KLCI pared down losses at mid-morning with market sentiment. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The FBM KLCI pared down losses at mid-morning with market sentiment in subdued post-Christmas trade.

At 11.05am, the key index inched down 0.73 point to 1,602.82 from Wednesday’s close of 1,603.55.

The index opened 3.62 points weaker at 1,599.93.

In the broader market, gainers led losers at 307 to 279, while 341 counters remained unchanged, 1,049 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 808.35 million shares worth RM406.30 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank rose four sen to RM19.72, CIMB and Hong Leong Bank gained two sen each to RM5.27 and RM17.56 respectively, IHH Healthcare increased three sen to RM5.63, MISC advanced five sen to RM8.45, Maybank trimmed one sen to RM8.63 and TNB shed 10 sen to RM13.28.

Of the actives, TDM advanced two sen to 34 sen, Bumi Armada inched up half-a-sen to 54.5 sen, Rimbunan Sawit bagged 1.5 sen to 39.5 sen, KNM and Alam Maritim both went up one sen to 36 sen and 14.5 sen, and MLabs was flat at 4.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 12.27 points to 11,383.82, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 11.99 points to 11,181.09, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 7.59 points higher at 12,006.84, the FBM 70 expanded 85.47 points to 14,161.29 and the FBM Ace fell 13.73 points to 5,135.57.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 16.13 points to 15,593.78, the Plantation Index increased 27.21 points to 7,635.2 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.21 point to 153.12. — Bernama