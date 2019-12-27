Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-day

Bursa Malaysia ended its morning session higher on window dressing activities. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Bursa Malaysia ended its morning session higher on window dressing activities.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.64 points to 1,605.19 from Wednesday’s close of 1,603.55, with the key index moving between 1,598.48 and 1,605.7 throughout the morning session.

The benchmark index opened 3.62 points weaker at 1,599.93.

In the broader market, gainers led losers by 379 to 311, while 359 counters remained unchanged, 927 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.26 billion shares worth RM667.87 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said after a retreat on Boxing Day, the window dressing activities will resume on Bursa Malaysia over the near term as the upsides will be in tandem with a strong surge on Wall Street overnight.

“As it is, there remains no change to the market’s fundamentals and the upsides will largely be on the positivity of overseas equity markets that is expected to permeate to the local bourse,” it said in a note today.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank increased four sen to RM19.72, CIMB added two sen to RM5.27, IHH Healthcare improved six sen to RM5.66, Maxis added one sen to RM5.39, Maybank and Axiata were flat at RM8.64 and RM4.21 respectively, while TNB shed 14 sen to RM13.24.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy and TDM rose 1.5 sen to 27.5 sen and 33.5 sen, Foundpac jumped five sen to 76 sen, Alam Maritim added half-a-sen to 14 sen, while Bumi Armada and MLabs Systems were flat at 54 sen and 4.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index went up 27.05 points to 11,398.6, the FBMT 100 Index was 26.64 points higher at 11,195.74 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 23.26 points to 12,022.51, the FBM 70 accelerated by 96.12 points to 14,171.94 and the FBM Ace fell 19.32 points to 5,129.98.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index expanded 26.56 points to 15,604.21, the Plantation Index grew 36.64 points to 7,644.63 and the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 0.06 point to 153.39. — Bernama