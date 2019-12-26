Bursa remains lower at mid-afternoon

Shares on Bursa Malaysia are weighed down by selling of selected heavyweights. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained slightly lower at mid-afternoon today, weighed down by selected heavyweights.

At 3.05pm, the key index edged down 0.92 of-a-point to 1,603.31 from Tuesday’s close of 1,604.23.

The benchmark index opened 0.45 of-a-point higher at 1,604.68.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 354 to 288, while 377 counters remained unchanged, 957 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.24 billion shares worth RM645.56 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose five sen to RM8.65, TNB added two sen to RM13.34, IHH Healthcare gained one sen to RM5.61, while Axiata and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM4.20 and RM17.54, respectively.

Meanwhile, Public Bank trimmed 12 sen to RM19.70, Petronas Chemicals slipped one sen to RM7.36 and CIMB slipped two sen to RM5.27.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada increased 2.5 sen to 53.5 sen, Ekovest edged up half-a-sen to 80 sen, Rimbunan Sawit advanced 2.5 sen to 38 sen, Inari Amertron rose five sen to RM1.67, Sapura Energy was flat at 26 sen, and Tiger Synergy slipped two sen to eight sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 2.24 points to 11,370.48, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was up 4.43 points to 11,995.72 but the FBMT 100 Index inched down 0.71 of-a-point to 11,168.68.

The FBM Ace advanced 31.3 points to 5,108.53 and the FBM 70 increased 22.55 points to 14,080.46.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 4.72 points at 15,590.67, the Plantation Index expanded 50.58 points to 7,603.87 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.11 of-a-point to 153.02. — Bernama