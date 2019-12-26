Bursa Malaysia slightly higher at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.30 of-a-point to 1,604.53 from Tuesday’s close of 1,604.23. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― Bursa Malaysia was slightly higher at mid-morning today amid quieter regional markets on Boxing Day.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.30 of-a-point to 1,604.53 from Tuesday’s close of 1,604.23.

The index opened 0.45 of-a-point higher at 1,604.68.

In the broader market, gainers led losers at 289 to 218, while 336 counters remained unchanged, 1,133 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 752.18 million shares worth RM349.33 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM8.64, IHH Healthcare gained two sen to RM5.62, TNB, Axiata and MISC were flat at RM13.32, RM4.20 and RM8.43, respectively, Public Bank declined four sen to RM19.78, while Petronas Chemicals and CIMB eased one sen each to RM7.36 and RM5.28, respectively.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada advanced three sen to 54 sen, Inari Amertron increased six sen to RM1.68, KNM went up two sen to 36 sen, MLabs edged up half-a-sen to five sen, Xidelang was flat at 11 sen and Tiger Synergy shed one sen to nine sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 9.33 points to 11,377.58, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 6.05 points to 11,175.44, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 9.61 points higher at 12,000.9, the FBM Ace expanded 44.37 points to 5,121.6 and the FBM 70 bagged 23.83 points to 14,081.74.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 18.63 points to 15,604.58, the Plantation Index increased 43.73 points to 7,597.02 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.21 of-a-point to 152.92. ― Bernama