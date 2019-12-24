Bursa lower at mid-afternoon

KL shares continue to retreat and sink lower at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today ahead of the Christmas holiday tomorrow.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 7.28 points to 1,606.9 from yesterday’s close of 1,614.18.

The benchmark index opened 0.35 of-a-point weaker at 1,613.83.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers by 396 to 261, while 398 counters remained unchanged, 922 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.01 billion shares worth RM572.64 million.

Among the heavyweights, Hong Leong Bank added two sen to RM17.58, Sime Darby Plantation gained one sen to RM5.40, CIMB was flat at RM5.27, Maybank eased two sen to RM8.60, Public Bank shed four sen to RM20 and TNB trimmed 16 sen to RM13.38.

Of the actives, Khee San rose three sen to 44 sen, Mudajaya advanced 2.5 sen to 40.5 sen, MCT increased two sen to 33.5 sen, WCE Holdings and Bumi Armada inched down half-a-sen each to 39.5 sen and 51 sen, respectively, while Solarvest declined 5.5 sen to 80 sen.

The FBM Emas Index slid 48 points to 11,381.78, the FBMT 100 Index eased 49.53 points to 11,183.35 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 71.96 points to 11,997.44.

The FBM Ace improved 35.32 points to 5,063.91 but the FBM 70 fell 57.68 points to 14,058.26.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was down 5.27 points at 15,617.27, while the Plantation Index declined 27.97 points to 7,558.52 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.72 of-a-point to 153.22. — Bernama