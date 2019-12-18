Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

Market breadth was mixed as gainers slightly edged losers 297 to 291, while 320 counters remained unchanged, 1,093 untraded and 15 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning today as investors continued their bargain hunting, premised by the continued positive sentiment from the revival of the Bandar Malaysia project and the uptrend in the United States (US) stock markets.

At 11.01am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.19 points firmer at 1,583.14 from Tuesday’s close of 1,576.95.

The index opened 1.65 points better at 1,1578.60.

Market breadth was mixed as gainers slightly edged losers 297 to 291, while 320 counters remained unchanged, 1,093 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 972.56 million shares worth RM528.29 million.

Among heavyweights, Top Glove rose 12 sen to RM4.78, Hartalega improved 13 sen to RM5.35, MISC added 10 sen to RM8.45, Malaysia Airports increased 13 sen to RM7.54 and PPB Group was 26 sen firmer at RM18.60.

Of the actives, Ekovest was down one sen to 85 sen, JAG added half-a-sen to four sen and KNM group eased 1.5 sen to 31.5 sen.

On top gainers, Nestle improved 80 sen to RM144.80, KESM leapt 37 sen to RM9.42 and F&N perked 30 sen to RM33.64.

The FBM Emas Index strengthened 30.17 points to 11,259.53, the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 20.07 points to 11,902.79 while the FBMT 100 Index bagged 31.38 points to 11,058.53.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace lost 52.00 points to 5,002.07 and the FBM 70 declined 8.70 points to 14,066.60.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 55.64 points to 15,332.92, the Plantation Index was 29.09 points higher at 7,571.66 and the Industrial Products and Services Index ticked up 0.07 of-a-point to 152.54. — Bernama