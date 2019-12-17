Ringgit opens almost flat against US dollar

At 9.05am, the local note was traded at 4.1400/1450 to the dollar compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1400/1440. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― The ringgit opened almost flat against the US dollar today with demand yet to pick up, said a dealer.

At 9.05am, the local note was traded at 4.1400/1450 to the dollar compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1400/1440.

The dealer said more investors shifted interest towards safe-haven currencies after the two economic giants, the US and China, sealed a “phase one” trade agreement.

“However, the market remained cautious as the US gave no indication of a further rollback in tariffs going forward,” he added.

Meanwhile, against a basket of other major currencies, the ringgit traded mixed.

The local unit fell versus the Singapore dollar to 3.0544/0584 from 3.0542/0583 and eased against the euro to 4.6107/6179 from 4.6086/6148.

It appreciated against the yen to 3.7791/7847 from 3.7836/7876 and rose vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.5016/5099 from 5.5194/5264. ― Bernama