Bursa slightly lower as selling tussles with bargain hunting

Bursa Malaysia was slightly lower at mid-afternoon today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Bursa Malaysia was slightly lower as selling pressure in most heavyweights eased at mid-afternoon today, and interspersing with bargain hunting in lower liners and selected blue chips.

At 3.02pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 1.13 points to 1,568.22 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,569.35.

The benchmark index opened 2.52 points higher at 1,571.87.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 418 to 313, while 373 counters remained unchanged, 894 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.42 billion shares worth RM941.98 million.

Petronas stocks, which hold a high composite index weightage, still dragged the benchmark index into the red, with Petronas Chemicals easing four sen sen to RM7.20, Petronas Gas fell 40 sen to RM17.00 and Petronas Dagangan was down 60 sen to RM22.80.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM8.55, Tenaga was four sen higher at RM13.10, Public Bank rose eight sen to RM18.92 but CIMB dropped three sen to RM5.23.

Of the actives, Ekovest gave up half-a-sen to 88 sen, AT rose half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, RSawit fell two sen to 33 sen and TDM shed one sen to 31 sen.

Of the top gainers, BAT put on 74 sen to RM15.32. while Panasonic Manufacturing remained as top loser, declining RM2.42 to RM37.50.

The FBM Emas Index slid 2.85 points to 11,179.44, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 19.52 points to 11,811.14 while the FBMT 100 Index reduced 1.20 points to 10,976.17.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace jumped 83.42 points to 5,033.76 and the FBM 70 improved 26.10 points to 14,051.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 2.64 points to 15,237.45, the Plantation Index increased 14.04 points to 7,523.11 but the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 0.74 of-a-point to 151.91. — Bernama