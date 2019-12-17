Bursa Malaysia turns red at mid-morning

At 11.09am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 2.44 points to 1,566.91 compared with yesterday's close of 1,569.35. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― Bursa Malaysia turned red after opening in the positive territory this morning due to selling pressure on selected heavyweights, especially Petronas-related counters.

The benchmark index opened 2.52 points higher at 1,1571.87.

On the broader market, the scoreboard was dominated by decliners at 350 compared with 275 gainers, while 333 counters remained unchanged, 1,040 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 847.90 million shares worth RM49.87 million.

Petronas counters ― which holds a high composite index weight ― has dragged down the local bourse after Petronas Chemicals, Petronas Gas and Petronas Dagangan each declined by four sen, 58 sen and 20 sen respectively to RM7.20, RM16.82 and RM23.20.

MISC also shed seven sen to RM8.49.

Petronas counters have been on volatile trade since last week after the national oil and gas company completed block trades of its MISC, Petronas Dagangan and Petronas Gas shares worth RM6 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM8.54, Tenaga was flat at RM13.06, Public Bank rose 10 sen to RM18.94 while CIMB dropped four sen to RM5.22.

Of the actives, Ekovest gave up half-a-sen to 88 sen, while RSawit and TDM shed one sen each to 34 sen and 31 sen, respectively.

Top losers were Panasonic Manufacturing which slid RM1.44 to RM38.48, Dutch Lady contracted 80 sen to RM48.18 and KLK lost 40 sen to RM24.10.

The FBM Emas Index weakened 11.89 points to 11,170.40, the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 26.23 points to 11,804.43 while the FBMT 100 Index reduced 11.24 points to 10,966.13.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace advanced 75.17 points to 5,025.51 and the FBM 70 improved 9.47 points to 14,035.13.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 5.31 points to 15,229.49, the Plantation Index fell 30.86 points to 7,475.21 and the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.58 point to 152.07. ― Bernama