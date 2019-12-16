Trust deficit on US-China trade deal leaves Bursa lower

File picture shows an investor monitoring stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters, July 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Bursa Malaysia closed lower today due to a trust deficit surrounding the United States (US)-China trade talks yesterday.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 1.81 points to 1,569.35 compared with Friday’s close of 1,571.16.

The benchmark index moved between 1,565.59 and 1,573.41 throughout the day.

Market breadth remained in the red as decliners overtook gainers 453 to 376, while 404 counters were unchanged, 753 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.29 billion shares worth RM1.76 billion.

An analyst noted that although the White House claimed that trade negotiations with China had gone well, their Chinese counterpart remained mum.

“They may have called off the new tariffs but a bulk of the previous tariffs on more than US$360 billion of Chinese goods still remain.

“So far, there is no clear direction on the future of the trade deals as the second phase of the talk might be delayed until after the US Presidential election which will be held end of next year, which will drag the market longer,” she said.

On the technical front, she said that the index will continue to trade in consolidation, hovering between 1,560 and 1,575, depending on external factors.

“Local push would be muted as the market heads towards year-end,” she said.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional declined 12 sen to RM13.06, Petronas Dagangan shed 14 sen to RM23.40, Dialog lost four sen to RM3.40, IHH slipped five sen to RM5.35 and Kuala Lumpur Kepong shed 20 sen to RM24.50.

Of the actives, Ecovest was down two sen to 88.5 sen, Iskandar Waterfront was flat at RM1.02 while TDM gained 3.5 sen to 32 sen.

As for top gainers, Panasonic Manufacturing was up RM2.82 sen to RM39.92, Petronas Gas rose 46 sen to RM17.40, while MISC and QL both added 23 sen to RM8.56 and RM7.78; while for top losers, F&N declined 76 sen to RM33.34, Dutch Lady shed 52 sen to RM48.98 and Nestle declined 30 sen to RM144.30.

The FBM Emas Index dropped 5.29 points to 11,182.29, the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 4.31 points to 11,830.66 while the FBMT 100 Index eased by 8.43 points to 10,977.37.

Meanwhile, FBM Ace declined 42.59 points to 4,950.34 while the FBM 70 added 6.65 points to 14,025.65.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 18.23 points to 15,234.81, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.51 of-a-point to 152.65 and the Plantation Index gained 9.66 points to 7,506.07.

Main Market volume declined to 1.59 billion shares worth RM1.60 billion compared with 2.20 billion shares worth RM2.36 billion last Friday.

Warrants turnover slipped to 309.44 million units worth RM54.21 million compared with 348.96 million units valued at RM50.27 billion last week.

Meanwhile, volume on the ACE Market was slightly higher at 387.94 million worth RM101.86 million compared with 387.26 million shares worth RM99.58 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 185.22 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (166.18 million), construction (367.89 million), technology (135.69 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (42.62 million), property (236.08 million), plantations (171.19 million), REITs (49.90 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (202.27 million), healthcare (9.77 million), telecommunications and media (18.11 million), transportation and logistics (27.54 million), and utilities (25.55 million). — Bernama