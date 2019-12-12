Tokyo's Nikkei index closes higher as tariff deadline nears

A pedestrian walks in front of an electric quotation board displaying the numbers on the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Dec 12 ― Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed higher today in cautious trade ahead of a deadline for the US to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.14 per cent or 32.95 points at 23,424.81, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.12 per cent or 2.12 points to close at 1,712.83.

Investors were encouraged by the Fed's decision to keep interest rates low, but “trade is getting increasingly cautious” ahead of December 15, when Washington is due to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods, and ahead of the UK general election later today, Mizuho Securities said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched ¥108.59 (RM4.15) in Asian trade, against ¥108.56 in New York and ¥108.73 in Tokyo yesterday.

In Tokyo, chip-linked shares were higher, with semiconductor-testing equipment maker Advantest climbing 2.78 per cent to ¥5,530 and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rallying 4.86 per cent to ¥23,515.

Other exporters were mixed, with Sony ending up 1.13 per cent at ¥7,301 while Panasonic closed down 2.26 per cent at ¥1,036.5. ― AFP