Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon, lifted by persistent buying in heavyweights, led mainly by Petronas Gas, MISC and Maxis.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 6.4 points to 1,569.59.

The index opened 3.36 points weaker at 1,559.83 against Wednesday’s close of 1,563.19.

Market breadth was positive with advancers overtaking the decliners 382 to 373, while 378 counters were unchanged, 838 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.63 billion shares worth RM1.15 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Gas rose 96 sen to RM16.30, MISC added 19 sen to RM8.49, while Maxis was six sen higher at RM5.17.

Petronas Dagangan increased by 46 sen to RM23.76 and PetChem edged up five sen to RM7.04.

Eco World continued to be the leader among the active counters, increasing by 3.5 sen to 78 sen after announce a higher profit of RM203.42 million in the financial year ended Oct 31, 2019 from RM93.49 million last year, while revenue surged to RM2.46 billion from RM1.98 billion previously.

Meanwhile, Ekovest appreciated two sen to 81.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 42.13 points to 11,166.13, FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 76.47 points to 11,789.78 while the FBMT 100 Index rose 42.87 points to 10,966.12.

The FBM Ace went up 40.54 points to 4,965.74 and the FBM 70 improved 47.11 points to 13,958.33.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index edged up 9.61 points to 15,221.92, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.51 of-a-point better at 150.58 and the Plantation Index rose 13.31 points to 7,499.89. ― Bernama