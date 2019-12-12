Bursa Malaysia moves further up at mid-morning

At 11.07am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 6.4 points to 1,569.59 against yesterday’s close of 1,563.19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― MISC and Petronas-linked counters continued to bolster Bursa Malaysia to move further up at mid-morning trade.

At 11.07am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 6.4 points to 1,569.59 against yesterday’s close of 1,563.19.

The index opened 3.36 points weaker at 1,559.83.

Market breadth remained positive as advancers overtook the decliners 342 to 288, while 339 counters were unchanged, 1,002 untraded, and 17 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.06 billion shares worth RM579.77 million.

Overnight, US and regional stocks markets are positive after the US Federal Reserve decided to leave interest rates unchanged and signalled no changes through next year.

Among heavyweights, MISC added 30 sen to RM8.60, Petronas Gas rose 76 sen to RM16.10, Petronas Dagangan edged up 70 sen to RM24.00, while PetChem went up six sen to RM7.05.

In contrast, Hong Leong Financial Group was 18 sen lower at RM16.32, MAHB dropped 12 sen to RM8.00 and CIMB went down two sen to RM5.15.

Of actives, Eco World increased four to 78.5 sen, Sapura Energy was flat at 26 sen and Ekovest appreciated two sen to 81.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 39.05 points to 11,163.05 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 72.15 points to 11,785.46 while the FBMT 100 Index rose 40.67 points to 10,963.92.

The FBM Ace went up 49.76 points to 4,974.96 and the FBM 70 improved 35.36 points to 13,946.58.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index edged up 5.90 points to 15,218.21, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.48 of-a-point better at 150.55 and the Plantation Index rose 18.44 points to 7,505.02. ― Bernama