European stock markets slump, sterling extends dollar-rally

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 10 — European stock markets slumped today and the dollar faltered, dragged down by nervousness surrounding China-US trade talks with less than one week until Washington was due to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.

London was hit additionally by official data showing the UK economy flattened in October after contracting the previous two months.

But sterling hit an eight-month high at US$1.3190, one day after reaching a 2.5-year peak versus the euro.

The British currency remains well supported going into the final straight of the UK general election Thursday, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives tipped to win a majority that will help him drive through his Brexit deal.

Regarding European equities, “the Sunday deadline for further US tariffs on Chinese goods has dragged stock markets lower, with an underwhelming set of UK data... further hindering sentiment”, said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

Major Asian indices closed little changed today.

The general consensus is that China and the US will eventually hammer out a partial pact as part of a wider trade agreement, which has fuelled a global equity rally for weeks.

However comments from both sides — optimistic and downbeat — are keeping dealers on their toes.

While the week is chock-full of key events including also central bank decisions in the US and Europe, market observers say the trade negotiations are key.

The main concern for now is that with the December 15 deadline approaching, US President Donald Trump still has not scrapped planned levies on US$160 billion of Chinese goods, which many fear could derail the long-running talks.

“Given the market has bought into the December tariff delay in a big way, all hell could break loose if the tariffs don’t get postponed,” said Stephen Innes at AxiTrader.

“Indeed, that would be a bitter pill for investors to swallow as the reality.. sets in that they have yet again been taken down the trade talk garden path only to end up at the cliff edge.”

Key figures around 1115 GMT

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 1.1 per cent at 7,153.22 points

Frankfurt – DAX 30: DOWN 1.3 per cent at 12,936.51

Paris – CAC 40: DOWN 0.7 per cent at 5,795.23

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.0 per cent at 3,637.03

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 23,410.19 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 26,436.62 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.1 per cent at 2,917.32 (close)

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 27,909.60 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1081 from US$1.1064 at 2200 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3185 from US$1.3147

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.04 pence from 84.15 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 108.57 yen from 108.56 yen

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 per cent at US$64.18 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at US$59.03 per barrel

— AFP