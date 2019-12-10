Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.33 of-a-point lower at 1,562.38 from yesterday’s close of 1,562.71. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― Share prices on Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-afternoon today led by selling in index-linked counters.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.33 of-a-point lower at 1,562.38 from yesterday’s close of 1,562.71.

The barometer index opened 1.24 points lower at 1,561.47.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 434 to 312, while 347 counters were unchanged, 879 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.88 billion shares worth RM913.98 million.

Topping the losers list, KLK fell 36 sen to RM24.46, Hong Leong Industries shed 33 sen to RM9.94, Petronas Gas and Dutch Lady dwindled 26 sen each to RM15.34 and RM50.20 respectively and Nestle declined 20 sen to RM145.

Among heavyweights, Maybank lost two sen to RM8.54, Public Bank fell six sen to RM18.96, Petronas Chemicals erased five sen to RM7 and CIMB gave up three sen to RM5.15.

Of actives, TDM inched up half-a-sen to 31 sen, Jaks and DGB added one sen each to RM1.31 and 15 sen respectively, while Sanichi slipped half-a-sen to 4.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 1.82 points to 11,111.06, the FBMT 100 Index increased 3.64 points to 10,913.91 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 8.05 points to 11,707.95.

The FBM Ace advanced 49.13 points to 4,935.7 and the FBM 70 rose 29.03 points to 13,884.31.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index retracted 15.19 points to 7,480.08, the Financial Services Index lost 23.77 points to 15,179.8 and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.29 of-a-point to 149.6. ― Bernama