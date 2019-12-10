Bursa Malaysia continues to trade lower at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.55 points to 1,561.16 from yesterday's close of 1,562.71. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― Bursa Malaysia continued to trade lower at mid-morning today on lack of catalysts, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.55 points to 1,561.16 from yesterday's close of 1,562.71.

The barometer index opened 1.24 points lower at 1,561.47.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 343 to 277 while 324 counters unchanged, 1,028 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.1 billion shares worth RM478.43 million.

A dealer said market players are retreating to the sidelines, particularly foreigners that continue to be net sellers.

“The current cautious trading sentiment should persist with domestic investors sidelined amid the increasingly challenging economic undertone and insipid earnings growth prospects,” he said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank lost one sen to RM8.55, Public Bank fell eight sen to RM18.94, Petronas Chemicals declined six sen to RM6.99 and CIMB slipped two sen to RM5.16.

TNB added two sen to RM13.24.

Of the actives, TDM added 1.5 sen to 32 sen, JAKS perked six sen to RM1.36 and Xidelang and K-Star climbed half-a-sen each to 10.5 sen and 7.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index went down 3.28 points to 11,105.96 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 5.27 points to 10,905 while the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 2.22 points to 11,702.12.

The FBM Ace perked 9.11 points to 4,895.68 and the FBM 70 improved 18.7 points to 13,873.98.

The Financial Services Index shed 23.17 points to 15,180.4, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.39 of-a-point to 149.5 and the Plantation Index erased 17.53 points to 7,477.74. ― Bernama