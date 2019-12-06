Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher

Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher today, in line with most regional markets as investors’ optimism over the United States (US)-China trade talk sparked more buying interest, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.61 points or 0.23 per cent to 1,567.19 from yesterday’s close of 1,563.58, after moving between 1,561.58 and 1,567.69 throughout the session.

It opened 2.0 points lower at 1,561.58.

On the broader market, there were 424 gainers and 294 losers, with 333 counters unchanged, 917 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.52 billion shares worth RM714.37 million.

A dealer said Asian stocks were in an uptrend today, tracking the positive sentiment on the global equity markets, driven by US President Donald Trump’s comment that the trade talks with China are “moving right along.”

However, he said the market would remain uncertain until December 15, when the US is scheduled to implement a new round of tariffs on about US$156 billion of Chinese imports.

Meanwhile, at the end of the morning session, heavyweight Maybank inched one sen lower at RM8.52, Public Bank lost 16 sen to RM19.18, Petronas Chemicals slipped five sen to RM7.09, while TNB jumped 16 sen to RM13.42 and CIMB added one sen to RM5.19.

Of the actives, Impiana Hotels and KNM were flat at 2.5 sen and 36 sen, respectively, Khee San earned half-a-sen to 48.5 sen, while Bumi Armada declined two sen to 47.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 24.81 points to 11,126.36, the FBMT 100 Index increased 21.93 points to 10,933.05, the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 59.39 points to 11,712.31, the FBM Ace rose 27.74 points to 4,872.88 and the FBM 70 bagged 14.22 points to 13,849.17.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went down 37.14 points to 15,232.56, the Plantation Index surged 122.88 points to 7,356.39 and the Industrial Products & Services Index earned 0.02 of-a-point to 149.71. — Bernama