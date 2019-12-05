Support for Bursa firms at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia listings are on the uptrend as renewed buying is seen at mid-afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon today, supported by emerging buying activities in selected consumer products and plantation counters, as well as in line with the uptrend on the regional bourses, a dealer said.

At 3pm, the benchmark index rose 5.01 points to 1,565.94 from yesterday’s close of 1,560.93.

Market breadth was positive as gainers thumped losers 462 to 299, while 332 counters were unchanged, 876 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.47 billion shares worth RM886.17 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose by five sen to RM8.55, Public Bank jumped 14 sen to RM19.44, CIMB added two sen to RM5.17 while TNB lost 14 sen to RM13.26 and Petronas Chemicals slipped two sen to RM7.08.

Of the actives, Khee San surged 17.5 sen to 53 sen, Parlo gained two sen to 13.5 sen, Solarvest advanced four sen to 91 sen and Sapura Energy was flat at 27 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 38.74 points to 11,109.27, the FBMT 100 Index increased 37.03 points to 10,921.36, the FBM Ace advanced 5.82 points to 4,814.55, the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 39.19 points to 11,651.04, and the FBM 70 improved 55.24 points to 13,822.08.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index soared 98.06 points to 7,221.26, the Financial Services Index secured 43.14 points to 15,285.91 and the Industrial Products & Services Index eased 0.08 of-a-point to 149.28. — Bernama