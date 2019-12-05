Bursa remains higher at mid-morning

Buying support continues for Bursa Malaysia at mid-morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-morning today, driven by emerging buying activities in selected consumer products and plantation counters and in line with an uptrend in regional markets, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.14 points to 1,564.07 from yesterday's close of 1,560.93.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 383 to 224, with 331 counters unchanged, 1,031 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 912.78 million shares worth RM453.73 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was three sen higher at RM8.53, Public Bank jumped 20 sen to RM19.50, CIMB went up two sen to RM5.17, while Petronas Chemicals fell eight sen to RM7.02 and TNB declined 14 sen to RM13.26.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy earned half-a-sen to 27.5 sen, Parlo improved 3.5 sen to 15 sen, Solarvest added four sen to 91 sen and Khee San benefited three sen to 38.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index went up 31.25 points to 11,102.23 and the FBMT 100 Index increased 29.05 points to 10,913.38.

The FBM Ace perked 10.40 points to 4,819.13, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 23.92 points to 635.77 and the FBM 70 reduced garnered 66.03 points to 13,832.87.

The Financial Services Index rose 29.65 points to 15,272.42, the Plantation Index bagged 69.02 points to 7,192.22 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.68 of-a-point to 148.68. — Bernama