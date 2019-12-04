Ringgit ends marginally lower against US dollar

The ringgit ended slightly lower against the US dollar December 4, 2019. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The ringgit ended slightly lower against the US dollar today as trade uncertainties continued to dominate market sentiment.

At 6pm, the ringgit finished at 4.1750/1780 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1730/1760.

An analyst said that this was attributed to the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the US-China trade deal, as well as the upcoming new steel and aluminium tariff imposed by Washington.

“Despite optimism for ‘phase one’ of the trade deal, which is expected to be finalised in the middle of this month, investors remain cautious about the outcome as there has been a history of deals between the two countries falling through in the middle of negotiations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded lower against other major currencies.

The local currency was lower against the Japanese yen at 3.8391/8429 from 3.8270/8305 on Tuesday, depreciated versus the British pound to 5.4488/4544 from 5.4191/4246, and slid against the Singapore dollar to 3.0613/0639 from 3.0596/0623 yesterday. — Bernama