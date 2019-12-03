US Commerce Secretary: Trump’s objectives on US-China trade deal haven’t changed

US President Donald Trump listens next to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, February 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 — US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross today told CNBC that President Donald Trump’s objectives on a trade deal with China have not changed and that Trump is under no time pressure to complete a deal.

Ross also said that planned tariffs on Chinese imports will be imposed on December 15 unless there is some real reason to postpone, such as substantive progress in talks. He said that he expects staff-level talks with China to continue but there are no high-level meetings scheduled. — Reuters