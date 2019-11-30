MACCOPS 2019 secures forward transactions worth RM293m

Angkasa president Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah said 13 memoranda of understanding (MoU) were signed while 91 business matching and business to business (B2B) sessions involving 45 domestic and foreign cooperatives were held. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Nov 30 — The fourth edition of the Malaysian Cooperative Products and Services Carnival (MACCOPS) 2019 secured RM293 million worth of forward trading transactions exceeding its organiser, Malaysian National Co-operative Movement (Angkasa)’s initial target.

Angkasa president Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah who also helmed Asean Co-operative Organisation (ACO) said 13 memoranda of understanding (MoU) were signed while 91 business matching and business to business (B2B) sessions involving 45 domestic and foreign cooperatives were held.

He said the MoU involved countries such as Cambodia, Brunei, Morocco, Hungary, Thailand and Singapore while the business matching sessions covered sectors such as health, commodities and real estate.

“Forward trading and transactions were worth RM293 million. Our target was RM200 million. In 2017 it was only RM187 million, which means an increase of over RM100 million. I believe the amount will be higher as some discussions had yet to be reported.

“This includes the Cooperative Fair Price bazaar we created for our visitors and transactions amounted to almost RM500,000,” he told a press conference after the carnival ended at Johor International Convention Centre here today.

Also present at the closing ceremony were Ministry of Entrepreneur Development deputy secretary general (Development) Muhammad Razman Abu Samah and Angkasa vice president and MACCOPS 2019 Main Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Yahya.

Abdul Fattah said the fair price bazaar offered more than 163 basic items to visitors with price discounts of up to 15 per cent.

He said the bazaar also helped attract more than 30,000 visitors to the carnival, which was held for three days beginning Thursday.

According to him, the fourth edition was the most successful thus far with cooperatives from 20 countries such as South Korea, Philippines, Brunei, China, Vietnam and India, taking part. — Bernama