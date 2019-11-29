Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark index fell 5.38 points to 1,578.39 from yesterday's close of 1,583.77. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today with the key index fell below the 1,580-mark amid broad selling activities in the market.

At 11.05am, the benchmark index fell 5.38 points to 1,578.39 from yesterday's close of 1,583.77.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 472 to 205, with 302 counters unchanged, 1,030 untraded and 70 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.07 billion shares worth RM729.57 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, CIMB, IHH Healthcare and Maxis each added one sen to RM8.53, RM5.24, RM5.39 and RM5.36, while Public Bank rose two sen to RM19.76, TNB lost 32 sen to RM13.40 and Axiata declined five sen to 4.21.

Of the actives, KNM and DGB Asia edged up half-a-sen each to 37 sen and 17 sen, respectively, Zecon surged 24.5 sen to 58.5 sen, Solarvest improved 3.5 sen to 79 sen, Netx was flat at two sen, Pentamaster slipped 29 sen to RM4.40 while Sapura Energy and Priceworth International eased half-a-sen to 27 sen and four sen.

The FBM Emas Index discounted 47.45 points to 11,175.52 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 46.83 points to 10,993.15.

The FBM Ace reduced 18.23 points to 4,791.26, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 79.20 points to 11,695.18 and the FBM 70 declined 97.68 points to 13,851.09.

The Financial Services Index weakened 15.06 points to 15,435.09, the Plantation Index eased 9.68 points to 7,108.89, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.61 of-a-point to 150.31. ― Bernama