Tokyo stocks open higher on cheap yen, rallies in US

A pedestrian walks in front of an electric quotation board displaying the numbers on the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo November 6, 2019. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Nov 27 — Tokyo stocks opened higher today as investors took heart from a cheaper yen against the dollar and rallies on Wall Street with continued focus on developments in the US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.40 per cent, or 93.68 points, to 23,467.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.32 per cent, or 5.43 points, at 1,711.14.

“Japanese shares are supported by record highs in US shares and by the dollar-yen rate hovering around the 109.00-50 yen levels,” Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

But the brokerage firm also noted that the upside will be limited unless “clear progress in the external environment emerges”, a reference to the US-China trade talks.

“US-China trade news... (is) still dominating headlines, but markets are becoming desensitised amid a lack of concrete new news,” Rodrigo Catril, senior strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

The dollar fetched ¥109.10 (RM4.18) in early Asian trade, against ¥109.04 in New York and ¥109.00 in Tokyo yesterday.

Yesterday, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by phone to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, state media said.

The two sides “discussed solving issues regarding each other’s core concerns, reached consensus on properly resolving related issues, and agreed to maintain communication on remaining issues in consultations on the ‘phase one’ deal”, China’s official Xinhua news agency said, without providing more details.

US President Donald Trump also suggested there was progress, saying “we’re in the final throes of a very important deal”.

In Tokyo, steel makers were among the winners, with Nippon Steel advancing 0.74 per cent to ¥1,629.5 and JFE Holdings trading up 0.94 per cent at ¥1,389.

Electronics were mostly higher, with Fujitsu gaining 0.95 per cent to ¥9,895, TDK trading up 1.29 per cent at ¥11,800, Panasonic up 0.57 per cent at ¥986.6 and Sharp climbing 0.59 per cent to ¥1,683.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.2 percent at 28,121,68. — AFP