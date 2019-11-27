Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark index rose 2.94 points to 1,586.81 from yesterday’s close of 1,583.87. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-morning today with the key index boosted by buying activities in selected heavyweights.

At 11.05am, the benchmark index rose 2.94 points to 1,586.81 from yesterday’s close of 1,583.87.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 386 to 267, with 332 counters unchanged, 1,029 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.14 billion shares worth RM530.28 million.

Among the heavyweights, TNB advanced 14 sen to RM13.54, Public Bank increased 18 sen to RM19.68, Petronas Chemicals gained five sen to RM7.10, IHH Healthcare added two sen to RM5.42, Maybank and CIMB were flat at RM8.59 and RM5.27 while Axiata fell three sen to RM4.29.

Of the actives, Solarvest bagged 6.5 sen to 82 sen, Iris Corp edged up half-a-sen to 14.5 sen, Alam Maritim rose one sen to 14 sen, Bumi Armada was one sen higher at 53 sen KNM improved 2.5 sen to 38.5 sen and Sapura Energy was flat at 28 sen.

The FBM Emas Index bagged 7.3 points to 11,256.83 and the FBMT 100 Index increased 8.16 points to 11,073.01.

The FBM Ace expanded 15.21 points to 4,819.19, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 5.57 points to 11,807.25 and the FBM 70 declined 40.55 points to 14,039.1.

The Financial Services Index expanded 50.65 points to 15,483.08, the Plantation Index decreased 22.89 points to 7,109.49, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.35 of-a-point to 151.26. — Bernama